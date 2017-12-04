

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents are being asked to help name the new footbridge over the Rideau Canal.

But Councillor David Chernushenko says “Bridgey McBridgeface is not eligible.”

The Capital Ward Councillor is collecting suggestions for names that honour local historical events, people or places, or outstanding individuals of the community.

Residents can complete the form on Chernushenko’s website, and explain in 250 words or less why it’s an appropriate name. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2018.

Chernushenko says a shortlist of eligible names will be deliberated and voted upon by a Naming Committee comprised of eight members.

Construction began this fall on the new $21-million Rideau Canal Crossing, connecting Clegg Street and Fifth Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in two years.