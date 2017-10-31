

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa is moving ahead with its review of its four long-term care facilities.

In a memo to councillors today, City Manager Steve Kanellakos said the City has chosen Greg Fougère to complete the independent, third-party review.

Fougère is a former CEO of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, and has spent over 30 years involved in seniors' initiatives, the memo said.

The review will begin November 1 and is expected to be completed in the new year.

"The scope of the review includes a thorough review of data, documents and files associated with the operations of the homes and of the incidents, as well as interviews with key stakeholders; an analysis of factors contributing to recent incidents; and, the identification of actionable measures, in the form of recommendations aimed at preventing abuse (physical, verbal, emotional and sexual) or the failure to report going forward," according to the memo.

The memo said the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has also approved the City's compliance plans, after the Ministry ordered the City to improve its four facilities. The plans will be posted in the homes and shared with stakeholders.

This all comes not long after a former PSW at the City-owned Garry J. Armstrong home pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly patient and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The City also fired three employees of the Peter D. Clark Long-Term Care Centre in September, after incidents of verbal abuse were caught on camera.