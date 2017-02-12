

Another blast of winter weather is wreaking havoc on the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario. 20-25 cm of snow is expected to fall by Monday morning.

Heavy snow started to fall Sunday afternoon creating issues on the roads.

John Mason from CJ Towing said he responded to multiple calls within the first hour of the winter storm.

“It just they’re driving a bit too fast in the weather and a lot of them don’t have snow tires and because of that they get no traction, and they’re just going to find themselves in big trouble,” Maosn said.

Hundreds of collisions were reported by OPP across the region. Mason said he expected to attend at least 30-40 collisions by end of day.

“Some are pretty bad ones, on the highway, if you touch the side and you don’t have snow tires it’s going to pull you right in.

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight parking ban from 1-7a.m.

Word's been passed down - overnight parking ban is in effect tonight. Doubt that's a surprise to anyone! — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) February 12, 2017

Ottawa Police are warning motorists to adjust their driving according to the conditions.