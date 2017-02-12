Capital hit by another blast of winter weather
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 12:40PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 6:33PM EST
Another blast of winter weather is wreaking havoc on the capital.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario. 20-25 cm of snow is expected to fall by Monday morning.
Heavy snow started to fall Sunday afternoon creating issues on the roads.
John Mason from CJ Towing said he responded to multiple calls within the first hour of the winter storm.
“It just they’re driving a bit too fast in the weather and a lot of them don’t have snow tires and because of that they get no traction, and they’re just going to find themselves in big trouble,” Maosn said.
Hundreds of collisions were reported by OPP across the region. Mason said he expected to attend at least 30-40 collisions by end of day.
“Some are pretty bad ones, on the highway, if you touch the side and you don’t have snow tires it’s going to pull you right in.
The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight parking ban from 1-7a.m.
overnight parking ban is in effect tonight
Ottawa Police are warning motorists to adjust their driving according to the conditions.
Ottawa Police are warning motorists to adjust their driving according to the conditions.
