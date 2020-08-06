OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Police constable has been suspended from duty after being charged in connection to a domestic incident.

The Ottawa Police Service says the male constable has been charged with possession of a weapon for committing an offence and uttering threats to cause death.

In a statement, Ottawa Police said the service "releases information when officers are charged to ensure transparency of the process."

"As in any domestic incident, no name is being released in order to protect the identity of the victim."

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that the officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Section has launched an investigation under the Police Services Act.

The officer has been suspended from duty with pay.