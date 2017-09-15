Canada Army Run weekend
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 7:51AM EDT
Thousands of runners will descend on Ottawa this weekend for the 10th Canada Army Run.
Canadian soldiers and civilians will take part in the 5K, 10K and half marathon runs through the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday.
Runners can pick-up their race kits Friday and Saturday at Ottawa City Hall. There is also the Running Room Expo and the Military Equipment Display.
Information on the Canada Army Run is available at armyrun.ca
There will be dozens of road closures this weekend.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed both Saturday and Sunday between Somerset Street West and the Laurier Avenue West on-ramp.
Portions of several roads in Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed on Sunday for the Canada Army Run.
Ottawa road closures:
- Colonel By Drive
- Pretoria Bridge (westbound only)
- Rideau Street
- Hawthorne Avenue (westbound only)
- Queen Street
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- Elgin Street
- Booth Street (northbound only)
- Sussex Drive
- Wellington Street
- MacKenzie Avenue
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway
- MacKay Street
- Lisgar Road
- Princess Avenue
Interprovincial bridges:
- Chaudière Bridge
- Alexandra Bridge
- Portage Bridge (southbound only)
Gatineau road closures:
- Boulevard Alexandre-Taché
- Rue Wellington
- Rue St-Rédempteur
- Rue St-Jacques
- Rue Leduc
- Rue Eddy
- Promenade du Portage
- Rue Laurier
- Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville
Please note that in addition to the road closures, there will be loud cannon noises around the downtown core on Sunday morning between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.