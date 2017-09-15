

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Thousands of runners will descend on Ottawa this weekend for the 10th Canada Army Run.

Canadian soldiers and civilians will take part in the 5K, 10K and half marathon runs through the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday.

Runners can pick-up their race kits Friday and Saturday at Ottawa City Hall. There is also the Running Room Expo and the Military Equipment Display.

Information on the Canada Army Run is available at armyrun.ca

There will be dozens of road closures this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed both Saturday and Sunday between Somerset Street West and the Laurier Avenue West on-ramp.

Portions of several roads in Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed on Sunday for the Canada Army Run.

Ottawa road closures:

Colonel By Drive

Pretoria Bridge (westbound only)

Rideau Street

Hawthorne Avenue (westbound only)

Queen Street

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Elgin Street

Booth Street (northbound only)

Sussex Drive

Wellington Street

MacKenzie Avenue

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway

MacKay Street

Lisgar Road

Princess Avenue

Interprovincial bridges:

Chaudière Bridge

Alexandra Bridge

Portage Bridge (southbound only)

Gatineau road closures:

Boulevard Alexandre-Taché

Rue Wellington

Rue St-Rédempteur

Rue St-Jacques

Rue Leduc

Rue Eddy

Promenade du Portage

Rue Laurier

Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville

Please note that in addition to the road closures, there will be loud cannon noises around the downtown core on Sunday morning between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.