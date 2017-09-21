Body of missing soldier discovered in St Lawrence River
Capt. Timothy Bowman's body was found near Milton Island, just east of Kingston.
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:29PM EDT
A body discovered in the St. Lawrence River on September 13th has been identified as a missing Canadian soldier.
Capt. Timothy Bowman, 36, was last seen in Kingston, Ont. on August 26th.
According to the OPP, his body was found near Milton Island, just east of Kingston.
Police said that no foul play is suspected in his death.