Today is a special day here at CTV and BellMedia aimed at encouraging the conversation about mental health.

Our parent company Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every text message, mobile and long distance calls, and tweets using hashtag #BellLetsTalk made by Bell Canada customers.

As part of Bell Let's Talk, CTV Ottawa guests are sharing personal victories in their mental health battles, and resources available to you here in the nation's capital.

Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region

613 238-3311

Crisis Line 613 722-9614 (bilingual)

All 24 hour 7 days a week services ( bilingual)

www.dcottawa.on.ca

Ottawa Public Health

Importance of Parents speaking to their children about mental health

We have developed - with our many partner - resources, information and tips for parents:

www.parentinginottawa.ca/mentalhealth

Developed workplace mental health videos and facilitator guide with the Mental Health Commission of Canada:

www.havethattalk.ca

OPH, with several National Partners developed a Caregivers Guide to promote and support the well being of caregivers and those they care for:

www.ottawa.ca/mentalhealthcaregiver

We have developed a Mental Health and Addictions Resource List available at

www.ottawa.ca/mentalhealthresources

Len Reynen

Len Reynen appeared as a guest on CTV News at Noon and shared his story about his diagnosis with Schizophrenia.

Reach out to Len for a better understanding of Schizophrenia: len@realitydenied.com

CHEO

CHEO has created this special mental health website to help you navigate the many services and resources available to children, youth and their families.

www.cheo.on.ca/en/cheomentalhealth

The Royal

Mental Health - Care & Research

www.theroyal.ca

