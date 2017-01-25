Bell Let’s Talk: End the Stigma - Talk about Mental Health
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 11:59AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:19PM EST
Today is a special day here at CTV and BellMedia aimed at encouraging the conversation about mental health.
Our parent company Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every text message, mobile and long distance calls, and tweets using hashtag #BellLetsTalk made by Bell Canada customers.
As part of Bell Let's Talk, CTV Ottawa guests are sharing personal victories in their mental health battles, and resources available to you here in the nation's capital.
Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region
- 613 238-3311
- Crisis Line 613 722-9614 (bilingual)
- All 24 hour 7 days a week services ( bilingual)
- www.dcottawa.on.ca
Ottawa Public Health
-
Importance of Parents speaking to their children about mental health
We have developed - with our many partner - resources, information and tips for parents:
www.parentinginottawa.ca/mentalhealth
-
Importance of Workplace Mental Health
Developed workplace mental health videos and facilitator guide with the Mental Health Commission of Canada:
www.havethattalk.ca
-
The important role that caregivers play in the recovery of mental illness.
OPH, with several National Partners developed a Caregivers Guide to promote and support the well being of caregivers and those they care for:
www.ottawa.ca/mentalhealthcaregiver
-
Mental Health Resources available in Ottawa
We have developed a Mental Health and Addictions Resource List available at
www.ottawa.ca/mentalhealthresources
Len Reynen
- Len Reynen appeared as a guest on CTV News at Noon and shared his story about his diagnosis with Schizophrenia.
- Reach out to Len for a better understanding of Schizophrenia: len@realitydenied.com
CHEO
-
CHEO has created this special mental health website to help you navigate the many services and resources available to children, youth and their families.
www.cheo.on.ca/en/cheomentalhealth
The Royal
-
Mental Health - Care & Research
www.theroyal.ca
