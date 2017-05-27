

CTV Ottawa





Thousands of people took to the streets in the Glebe Sunday for the annual Great Glebe Garage Sale.

The beloved tradition, now in its 31st year, draws bargains hunters from all over the city for a big morning of shopping and selling.

Sam Shaban is new to the Glebe and said he came out Saturday to see what the sale was all about.

“I didn’t expect to see so many people out,” he said. “It’s a nice experience to finally enjoy the Glebe.”

Shaban didn’t just enjoy the experience – he walked away with a purchase at a price he just couldn’t resist.

“I was walking down the street and found this futon and it was just sitting on someone’s lawn and it was free, so why not?,” he said.

The annual event is a tradition for many Glebe households and shoppers looking to snag a bargain. Businesses along bank street get into the spirit too offering customers deep discounts on food, drinks and merchandise.

Bart Hos and his family take part in the sale every he. He said it’s a way for the kids to learn a few things about business and sales.

“I hope they learn to interact with people and how to sell things and personal interactions,” Hos said.

And it seemed to be working. 10-year-old Fiona Hos and her big brother, 12-year-old David, were curb side most of the morning selling toys and snacks to eager customers.

“Start really high and then come down lower (on the price),” said David Hos when asked what tips he picked up.

“We just said we haven’t seen this item in a while, so we put it in a bucket and sold it,” said Fiona Hos.

But the event isn’t just about cleaning out the house or buyingn fun pieces at deep discounts; it’s about charity. Vendors are actively encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds to local charitites, and many households opt to have their own fundraisers for local charities.