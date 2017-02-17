Ottawa's Arts Court redevelopment project on Daly Avenue received a huge $6 million dollar boost from the federal government today.



Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced $6.4 million in grants for expansion and eqipment for the new Arts Court and Ottawa Art Gallery.



“Arts Court is a great example of an institution that allows the arts to grow in our communities by creating a home for local talent. I am proud that our government can help support their great work. Investing in Canada’s cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class and grow our economy," stated Joly.



Ottawa Councillor Mathieu Fleury provided constituents this week with an update on the $38.8 million project.



"Since the summer of 2015, workers have removed 62 million kilograms of rock from the site, and have poured 3,446 cubic

metres of concrete so far.

"We’ve hit a construction milestone because the concrete structure for the future OAG is now complete.

In honour of the new OAG being on schedule to open during Canada’s sesquicentennial

anniversary, an Ottawa 2017 pin was placed into the building’s foundation" stated Fleury.



Fleuery says the new Ottawa Art Gallery will be ready in the fall of 2017.

The entire Arts Court project shouild be ready by the spring of 2018.

Ottawa’s Future Art Scene - Arts Court Update by CTV Ottawa on Scribd