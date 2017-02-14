Air Canada is dropping the only Ottawa flight connection to New York's LaGuardia airport.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed to CTV Ottawa, the last flights from Ottawa to LaGuardia will be on March 26th, 2017.

After that date, Fitzpatrick says Air Canada will provide three flights per day to the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Newark is about 25 kilometres southwest of Manhattan.

Fitzpatrick says Newark with its United Airlines hub and connections will provide better service for Ottawa travellers.

Air Canada service to Newark will continue to be on Jazz with a regional jet.