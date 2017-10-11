

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 54-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation that began in April.

Ottawa Police say a member of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was proactively investigating a peer-to-peer network and found files depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent children.

The IP address associated with the files was traced to Ottawa.

Police executed a search warrant at an Old Ottawa South home Wednesday, and allege they found child porn on digital devices that were seized.

Thomas Wysom is facing one count of making child pornography available and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He's expected appear in court Thursday.