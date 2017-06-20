Ottawa police are cracking down on drivers using bus-only lanes as shortcuts.

Police handed out 44 tickets for driving in bus-only lanes in less than two hours Tuesday morning.

Officers began monitoring the Montreal Road bus lane at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Mark Gatien says they found one suspended driver, one unlicensed driver and caught one person using their cell phone while driving.

Gatien confirms the penalty is $180.