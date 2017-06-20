44 tickets handed out in bus lane blitz
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:54PM EDT
Ottawa police are cracking down on drivers using bus-only lanes as shortcuts.
Police handed out 44 tickets for driving in bus-only lanes in less than two hours Tuesday morning.
Officers began monitoring the Montreal Road bus lane at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Mark Gatien says they found one suspended driver, one unlicensed driver and caught one person using their cell phone while driving.
Gatien confirms the penalty is $180.