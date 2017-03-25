

CTV Ottawa





A 27-year-old man is dead following a powerful single car collision on Merivale Road.

Emergency crews were called to Merivale and Raven Roads around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the vehicle was found in multiple pieces and two people were trapped inside.

Ottawa Paramedics say a 19-year-old man was extricated from the wreckage with critical injuries to his lower extremities. He was conscious when he was transported to the Trauma centre in serious condition.

The second patient, a 27-year-old man, died on scene. Paramedics say he sustained multiple severe injuries and was in cardiac arrest when he was removed from the car. Despite advanced lifesaving attempts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who spoke to CTV News say the car appeared to be speeding down Merivale Road before it hit the curb and spun into a hydro pole.

Police say the investigation is on-going. At this point it is not known whether speed or alcohol were factors.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.