OTTAWA -- A new chance to soar above the Ottawa River is coming to the National Capital Region.

Interzip Rogers will be the world’s first interprovincial zip line, connecting Ottawa and Gatineau. It will open to the public in summer 2020.

The zip line will start and finish at Zibi, a 34-acre development site that straddles between Ottawa and Gatineau. The close to 1,400 foot-long zip line will soar 120 feet above the Ottawa River and offer riders a 360 degree view of downtown Gatineau, the Chaudière Falls and Parliament Hill.

Officials say more than 30,000 people are expected to cross the zip line every year, bringing business to both sides of the river.

"This first interprovincial zip line will be a great addition to the National Capital Region; one that will undoubtedly pique the attention of visitors from around the world,” said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. “It’s a wonderful symbol of Ottawa and Gatineau working closely on many projects, and I’m very pleased that we could help deliver on this great initiative that will benefit our tourism industry and its members.”