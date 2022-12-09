Young musicians return live to the stage with 'OrKidstra' concert

It’s beginning to sound a lot like the holidays.

The festive season is upon us and OrKidstra is ready to help you celebrate with a free, family-friendly concert.

For the first time in three years, OrKidstra’s holiday concert returns live to the stage.

“It’s going to be over a hundred young people on the stage, and it’s going to be just an amazing event, perfect for the whole family,” says OrKidstra’s Rebecca Russell.

The show features more than 100 young musicians, who are part of an after school program.

“OrKidstra works with kids from underserved communities. We have over 62 cultural and linguistic backgrounds with the kids that we serve and a lot of them are new Canadians also,” Russell says.

The musicians say it’s an opportunity to be with friends and have fun.

“I have the pleasure of playing with a bunch of my friends,” says Mateo Porras, OrKidstra member and clarinetist.

“It’s this bonding with you and your instrument, that creates this wonderful melody that also is given to an audience and, as a musician, it’s one of the best experiences to be able to perform all of your effort and all of practice sessions that you’ve had, being able to perform to an audience.”

The in-person concert is Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa’s Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.