York Street Farmers’ Market returns for the season

The York Street Farmers' Market in Ottawa. May 7, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) The York Street Farmers' Market in Ottawa. May 7, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day

Ukrainian troops solidified their positions around the nation's second-largest city Saturday as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to complete their conquest of the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.

Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?

There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina