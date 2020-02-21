OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police say a Gatineau woman is facing a $1,500 fine and a 90-day licence suspension after a vehicle drove the wrong way on Autoroute 50 in Gatineau

A citizen called 911 around 4 a.m. about a vehicle that was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes on the highway near Montee Paiement.

Police say officers watch the vehicle make a U-turn and start driving eastbound before stopping the driver.

The 37-year-old woman driving the vehicle was released and is expected to be charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample.

Police say in addition to having her license suspended for 90 days and vehicle seized for 30 days, the driver faces fines totaling $1,546 and four demerit points for having committed an action likely to endanger life.