OTTAWA -- A 71-year-old woman was transported to hospital in serious condition after a two vehicle crash in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and paramedics responded to the crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Carp Road, between March Road and Donald B. Munro Drive, just before 11 a.m.

Paramedics say the woman was treated for leg and abdominal injuries.

An adult male was uninjured.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters isolated a fuel leak from the tractor-trailer that rolled over into the ditch.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.