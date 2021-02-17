OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

Police say at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, an unknown man entered a residential unit and sexually assaulted an adult woman with mobility issues.

The suspect fled the area.

Police tell CTVNewsOttawa.ca investigators will not release the location of the assault to protect the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, thin build, with blond and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.