Woman injured in rollover near Trainyards

Ottawa paramedics say a woman in her 70s is in stable condition after a rollover in the Trainyards area Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a stretch of Trainyards Drive around 1:20 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash. Firefighters helped to safely remove the woman, who was trapped in the vehicle. Images from the scene show the SUV flipped onto its roof.

Paramedics said the woman, who was the only one in the vehicle, injured her back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment.