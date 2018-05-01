

CTV Ottawa





A woman is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in rural east Ottawa Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of York Corners Rd. and Pana Rd., north of Metcalfe, around 9:40 p.m.

Paramedics say the 25-year-old female driver of the vehicle was found without vital signs. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police closed the intersection and surrounding roads as they investigated. There's no word on when they were expected to re-open.

