Woman in critical condition after crash north of Metcalfe
Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash north of Metcalfe sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 12:18AM EDT
A woman is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in rural east Ottawa Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of York Corners Rd. and Pana Rd., north of Metcalfe, around 9:40 p.m.
Paramedics say the 25-year-old female driver of the vehicle was found without vital signs. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police closed the intersection and surrounding roads as they investigated. There's no word on when they were expected to re-open.
More to come...