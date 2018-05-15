

Ottawa Police say the 63-year-old woman hit by a truck yesterday afternoon in the South End has died.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cedar Creek Drive and Findlay Creek Drive at 1:20 p.m.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her legs, pelvis and chest and was transferred to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police sent out a reminder to the public today to make safety the priority, after they responded to five collisions with injuries yesterday afternoon alone.