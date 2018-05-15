Woman hit by truck in South End dies in hospital
A pedestrian was struck by a dump truck on Monday, May 14 ,2018
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 7:26PM EDT
Ottawa Police say the 63-year-old woman hit by a truck yesterday afternoon in the South End has died.
The collision happened at the intersection of Cedar Creek Drive and Findlay Creek Drive at 1:20 p.m.
The woman suffered serious injuries to her legs, pelvis and chest and was transferred to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police sent out a reminder to the public today to make safety the priority, after they responded to five collisions with injuries yesterday afternoon alone.