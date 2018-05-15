Ottawa Police are reminding all road users to make “safety your priority.”

The plea comes after police responded to five collisions with injuries on Monday afternoon.

In Ottawa’s south-end, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck. It happened while the woman was walking at the intersection of Findlay Creek and Cedar Creek Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital with injuries to her legs, pelvis and chest.

Police continue to investigate.

In Barrhaven, two people were transported to hospital after a two vehicle crash at Flanders St. and Maravista Drive. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over on its roof.