

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are reminding all road users to make “safety your priority.”

The plea comes after police responded to five collisions with injuries on Monday afternoon.

In Ottawa’s south-end, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck. It happened while the woman was walking at the intersection of Findlay Creek and Cedar Creek Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital with injuries to her legs, pelvis and chest.

Police continue to investigate.

In Barrhaven, two people were transported to hospital after a two vehicle crash at Flanders St. and Maravista Drive. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over on its roof.