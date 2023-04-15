Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night

Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the transit station at around 11 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo and the Ottawa Police Service and for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. More details to come…