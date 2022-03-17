Woman found not criminally responsible in abduction of Ottawa newborn

A Shawville, Que. woman has been found not criminally responsible for abducting an eight-day-old newborn from an Ottawa home on Mother's Day last year.

Nicole Shanks pleaded guilty in November to several charges, including abduction, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, criminal harassment and assault.

The baby was not injured during the incident.

On Thursday, an Ontario Superior Court Judge declared Shanks not criminally responsible following a joint submission from the Crown and the defence. The ruling followed an assessment by a forensic psychiatrist at the Royal Ottawa.

Defence lawyer Michael Spratt tells CTV News Ottawa Shanks will likely be transferred to The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

"She is very remorseful," Spratt said.

According to the agreed statement of facts read in court in November, Shanks befriended the baby's mother on a Facebook group for new moms last May.

The Ontario Review Board will hold a hearing within 45 days to determine the next steps and any conditions Shanks will have to abide by.