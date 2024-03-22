Woman critically injured in police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood

A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

"One person has been injured following a police-involved shooting on Avondale Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m.," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The area remains closed to traffic. There is no known threat to public safety."

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that paramedics transported a woman to hospital with gunshot wounds. She was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

A photo sent to CTV News Ottawa showed several police vehicles parked on Avondale Avenue.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate. The SIU investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death/serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as more information becomes available.