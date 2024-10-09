Kanata residents living in 'horror' from rat infestation
Halloween is right around the corner, but residents of a South Kanata community say they've been living in what feels like a horror movie for over a month.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Rats have taken over the neighbourhood – living in the walls and chewing through property.
Area residents say one of the units of a townhome is to blame, with the residents there hoarding thousands of items inside and giving potentially hundreds of rats the perfect place to live.
Residents Kim Hallarn and Sylvain Scyrenne live on the far end of four-unit rowhouse. Since July, they say they've been seeing and hearing the rodents in and around the place they've called home for 15 years.
"At least every week we were finding these dead rodents and we're talking very large. Size of a small dog frankly," Kim said.
Hallarn said she contacted police, bylaw, Ottawa Public Health and her local councillor, but said there was little movement regarding her complaints.
"Unfortunately, I think people thought I had Mickey and Minnie down the street, and that was not the case. Nobody was listening. This was catastrophic. This was horror. Dead rats in our yard, dead rats in our house," Kim said.
CTV News visited the property and spoke to workers on site, but the owner was not there.
Eventually, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services stepped in and forced the owner to bring in pest control, conduct repairs and clean-up the property.
Area residents who spoke to CTV News say they've been seeing trucks coming and going, taking away mountains of trash that have been piled up in front of this home.
“Work began on Friday, and we are expecting things to be completed later on [Wednesday]. That is to clean out the various items inside the home,” said program manager for Ottawa bylaw, Jennifer Therkelsen.
“So far what we have heard is that there has been 24 tonnes of items removed from the home. In addition, as items are removed, pest management and mitigation does begin, and that has begun, but that will be a lengthy process for this location.”
Ottawa's bylaw department said in an interview that it can be challenging for them to step in these situations, but that this is one of the worst cases they have seen.
"This certainly is one of the most severe we've seen in terms of the amount of items inside the home and the level of infestation," said Therkelsen.
"These are not small rats, this is a lengthy process and it is a well-established infestation."
If the owner of the house does not comply, Therkelsen says this type of situation could carry a fine of up to $100,000.
“It falls under the Provincial Building Code Act, so it becomes very expensive very fast and very convoluted,” says Therkelsen.
“It’s up to $100,000 now if they are non-compliant and continue to be non-compliant with us.”
Residents say while they're thankful the issue is being mitigated, there is still a lot of work to be done.
"It's not over," Hallarn said.
"We still have the rats now that are trying to figure out where they're going to go. They have been fed very well, they had a very warm home and they're going to move."
Jason Costantini from Orkin Canada says if you believe rats are living inside your home, acting fast is important.
“Usually rats are really obvious. They leave large droppings. If you're starting to see them, that could be just the beginning of an infestation. Obviously, you don't want to leave that for too long because it's that much harder for us to get rid of it,” said Costantini.
“What's really important, though, is one person may be doing their part, but it's really important that you know the neighbours are doing their part too, because you might have done everything possible on your end, but if it's a neighbourhood, or the neighbours are not on board or doing the same things, then you're always going to have activity.”
When a colony first starts, it can grow quite quickly, he said.
“They can have seven to eight pups, maybe three or four times a year,” he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Former CIA director says Israel 'unlikely' to target Iranian nuclear sites as retaliation
Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus says it is 'unlikely' Israel will target Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for last week's ballistic missile attack.
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
Rare Monet returned to family more than 80 years after it was stolen by Nazis
A Claude Monet pastel painting stolen by Nazis during World War II, which vanished for decades only to show up with a Louisiana art dealer, was returned Wednesday in New Orleans to the descendants of its original owners.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
Toronto
-
'I should have been there': Toronto mayor says she regrets not being at Oct. 7 vigil
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
-
Woman in critical condition after being struck by bus in Toronto's east end
A woman is in critical and life-threatening condition after being struck by a bus in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
-
Hurricane Milton: Some Florida-bound flights cancelled in Toronto
Hurricane Milton is about to hit Florida and Toronto Pearson International Airport says several flights to the state have been cancelled as a result.
Montreal
-
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
-
Official languages report questions enrolment cap on Quebec English CEGEPs
Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges.
-
Minister Guilbault mandates the Caisse for the Quebec City tramway project
The Legault government has officially entrusted the Caisse de dépôt et placement with the design and construction of phase one of the Quebec City tramway project.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
-
International mining conference underway in Sudbury
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Windsor
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Former NHL goaltender helps people overcome mental health struggles
Former NHL goaltender, Corey Hirsch, has spoken to thousands of Canadians about his struggles with mental health.
-
video
video ‘There was not a seat to be had’: Highest attendance in over a decade at Leamington Raceway
The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is hoping to get more race dates added to future seasons soon following the success of this year's season at the Leamington Raceway.
London
-
'How many lives we need to continue losing?': Son of fatal crash victim calling for intersection changes in Thamesford
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
-
Pedestrian struck in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.
-
World renowned Canadian Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser in London for St. Joseph's Hospital Tribute Dinner
One of Canada's best-ever hockey players, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, was in London Wednesday. Dr. Wickenheiser is the special guest speaker at the St. Joseph's Tribute Dinner inside the RBC Centre in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
-
Wilfrid Laurier student identified as having Olympic bobsleigh potential
Noah Rau was identified as having Olympic potential in bobsleigh, despite knowing very little about the sport before the 2024 RBC Training Ground qualifier in Milton, Ont.
Barrie
-
Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Jet engines echo over Barrie as RCAF pilots take to the skies
Residents in Barrie turned their eyes to the skies on Wednesday as the roar of two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets flew over the city.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
-
New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
-
Winnipeg landlord facing fines over mass apartment evictions
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
Calgary
-
Alleged stalker visited Cranston homes multiple times: Calgary police
Calgary police are appealing to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect accused of stalking and harassing the residents of two Cranston homes.
-
Art exhibit at The Confluence brings digital touch to work of contemporary Indigenous artists
A new art exhibit at The Confluence is giving a digital twist to a showcase of the work of Indigenous artists.
-
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
Edmonton
-
Police release video of encampment found dug into hill under High Level Bridge
On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.
-
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
-
Oilers face Jets to start new NHL season with Skinner, Arvidsson on line with Draisaitl
Connor McDavid is slated to skate with a familiar offensive duo while Leon Draisaitl will line up with two of the newest Edmonton Oilers hired guns Wednesday night at Rogers Place to open their National Hockey League (NHL) season.
Regina
-
Regina man convicted in three murders to receive new trial on two
Saskatchewan's highest court has granted Dillon Whitehawk an appeal and a new trial has been ordered for the 2019 deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
-
Sask NDP touring Yorkton area with plans to end rural ER disruptions
The Saskatchewan New Democrats are touring the Parkland region, vowing to end rural emergency room disruptions if they form government this fall.
-
Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork
Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina's upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'
Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after 3 men assaulted with hammers, golf club
Police are investigating three separate incidents involving assaults with a hammer and golf club on Tuesday night in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon police want your help catching the city’s most wanted man
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing public calls for help catching Timloh "Butchang" Nkem, a man deemed the city's most wanted man.
Vancouver
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
-
Company ordered to pay $1 million for failing to finish West Vancouver luxury home on time
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
-
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Vancouver Island
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
-
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
-
Eby says he'll focus on NDP's record in B.C., but can't resist more digs at Rustad
British Columbia New Democrat Leader David Eby says he was "wired" and had trouble falling asleep after the televised election debate, adding that he would see his performance as successful if those watching at home felt he was focused on their priorities.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.