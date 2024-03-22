Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after being shot by an Ottawa police officer in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.

According to a news release, the SIU says the incident began at around 1:30 p.m. when police made a traffic stop in the area of Churchill Avenue and Avondale Avenue. A 25-year-old woman got out of the car and ran away, the SIU said. An officer followed.

"At some point, the officer discharged his firearm and the woman was struck. She was transported to hospital for treatment. The woman is in critical condition," the SIU said.

Ottawa police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just before 3 p.m. that the area remained closed to traffic. "There is no known threat to public safety," police said.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that paramedics transported a woman to hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

A photo sent to CTV News Ottawa showed several police vehicles parked on Avondale Avenue. Video from the scene shows a vehicle stopped on the street with its driver's side door open, surrounded by police cruisers.

Ottawa police vehicles block off a section of Avondale Avenue in Westboro during an investigation for a police-involved shooting on Friday, Mar. 22, 2024. (CTV News Ottawa viewer submission)

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death/serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The SIU did not provide any other information about the incident.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php