

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A second person is facing charges in connection to the September 15th murder of Mohamad Mana.

Mana was found dead inside a hotel room on Walkley Road.

On Sunday, Ottawa Police announced 25-year-old Tamara Bahlawan has been charged with first degree murder. Bahlawan made a brief court appearance over the weekend.

Last week, Crystal Bastien was charged with first degree murder in the death of Mana.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in the death of Mana to contact the Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.