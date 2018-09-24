Woman charged in Mana Homicide
Ottawa police are investigating after documents containing personal and confidential information in a suspicious death investigation were accidentally released in an email.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 4:32AM EDT
A second person is facing charges in connection to the September 15th murder of Mohamad Mana.
Mana was found dead inside a hotel room on Walkley Road.
On Sunday, Ottawa Police announced 25-year-old Tamara Bahlawan has been charged with first degree murder. Bahlawan made a brief court appearance over the weekend.
Last week, Crystal Bastien was charged with first degree murder in the death of Mana.
Police are appealing for anyone with information in the death of Mana to contact the Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.