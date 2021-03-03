OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a woman in relation to a downtown shooting last month, and are searching for a male suspect.

The mid-afternoon shooting happened Feb. 11 on Dalhousie Street, near Rideau Street, and injured a 65-year-old man. Police said at the time they believed the shooting was targeted.

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a 21-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to the shooting.

Zynab Ahmed is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and other offences. She has been released on bail.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Jama Roble, 30, also of Ottawa. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and to call 9-1-1 if you see him.

He is described as about 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds with black hair.