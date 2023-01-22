Wolfe Island Ferry to operate on schedule Sunday after troubled Saturday

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says the Wolfe Island Ferry will be operating on its usual schedule Sunday after mechanical troubles on Saturday.

The ferry, which is the only connection between Wolfe Island and the mainland, had difficulties all day Saturday. A small number of trips were announced, alongside updates about engineers working out the unspecified mechanical problems.

Despite the issues, the MTO said it was still able to respond to emergencies.

The ministry said in an email Sunday the ferry should be running on its normal schedule. Updates would be shared if issues arise.