Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

More winter weather is headed towards the capital and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

Snow will begin this afternoon and continue into Saturday – snowfall amounts of 7 to 12 cm are expected by tomorrow morning.

Today’s forecast calls for a chance of flurries this morning and a high of -1 C. The flurries will turn into snow this afternoon and continue into the evening.

Temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight, but it will feel more like -8 C with the wind chill.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. The temperature will stay steady throughout the day at -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 C in the afternoon.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop down to -15 C overnight.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -4 C. Flurries are possible in the evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.