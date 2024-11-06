OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ATV rollover seriously injures one person in eastern Ontario: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
    An ATV rider has been seriously injured after a rollover in eastern Ontario Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    When police arrived on the scene near Flower Round Lake, northwest of the Village of Lanark, they found the lone rider of the ATV was seriously injured.

    The rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance. 

    Police are currently investigating, and Flower Station Road is closed between the K and P Trail and Stoney Lonesome. 

