The roads will be messy again in Ottawa today and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital.

The forecast calls for a mix of snow, rain showers and possible freezing rain throughout the day. Up to 4cm of snow could fall in Ottawa today.

Snow will begin this morning and temperatures will rise to a high of 1 C by the afternoon. There’s a risk of freezing rain late this morning and early afternoon.

A cold front is expected to arrive in Ottawa this evening and temperatures will drop back down below freezing. There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tonight and temperatures will drop to -20 C overnight, but it will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill.

The weather will clear up tomorrow but it will be cold – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -17 C.

On Friday it will be sunny with a high of -14 C.