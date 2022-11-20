Winter travel advisories end in Ottawa region; Sunday to be cold, partly sunny

Winter weather advisories and warnings across the region have ended and we’re in for a partly sunny and cooler than average Sunday in the capital.

On Saturday, lake effect snow blew across parts of the region, especially along Highway 401, causing dangerous driving conditions, leading to numerous collisions. Another travel advisory for the Ottawa area was issued Saturday night, but ended by Sunday morning.

The official snowfall total for Ottawa on Saturday at the Ottawa Airport was 1.6 cm with another 0.4 cm falling by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Environment Canada says Brockville got the most snow this weekend, with 18.1 cm from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Belleville saw 7.4 cm, while Kingston saw just 0.3 cm.

Local amounts may be greater in some areas.

Some advisories and warnings remain in effect in parts of Ontario, including the Peterborough area.

The current forecast for the city calls for just a few morning flurries and a partly sunny afternoon with a high of -4 C and a wind chill around -14.

The sky should clear by the evening, but expect clouds to move back in after midnight. The overnight low is -13 C.

The typical high for this time of year is closer to 4 C and the average low is closer to -4 C.

Monday could see the temperature rise above the freezing mark to a high of 2 C with about 2 cm worth of snow falling in the morning.

Tuesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 0 C.