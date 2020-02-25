OTTAWA -- Ottawa is getting one last gasp of early spring-like temperatures before wintry weather makes its return.

Environment Canada says the city can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4 for Tuesday, well above the normal daytime high for February 25 of minus 4.

But that comfortable feeling will likely change starting Wednesday.

A special weather statement says Ottawa can expect 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by the time a Texas low moves out on Thursday.

Only 2 centimetres may fall during the course of the day Wednesday before the snow intensifies.

There is also the risk of blowing snow with high temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

The snow is expected to taper off to flurries by Thursday night.