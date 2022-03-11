Winter parking ban in Ottawa now over

The city of Ottawa's winter parking ban has been lifted.

It was in place until 7 p.m. Saturday after 10.6 cm of snow fell Friday at the Ottawa Airport

The weather forecast for Ottawa on Saturday is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. The overnight low is -14 C with a wind chill of -20.

Sunday's forecast is mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon and a high of -4 C.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Monday with a high of 1 C.

Tuesday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 4 C.