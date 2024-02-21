OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes

    Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.

    While a Kawartha Lake resident could become $70 million richer, someone from Ottawa and Toronto could also become $100,000 richer.

    Meanwhile, a winning Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold on OLG.ca.

    The winners are asked to claim their tickets at the OLG Prize Centre.

    The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $18 million.

