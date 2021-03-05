OTTAWA -- The work week will end with cold and windy conditions.

The temperature Friday morning is minus 15 C, but with wind chill feeling like minus 26 C. Environment Canada is also forecasting drifting snow at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Clouds will roll in during the day, flurries this afternoon, wind gusting to 50 km/hr. The high will be minus 9 but with wind chill feeling like minus 23.

Tonight, the temperature will hold around minus 12, with snow tapering off.

Snow is in the forecast for Saturday, high minus 8.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of minus 5.

Warmer temperatures expected next week, sunny and a high of minus 5.