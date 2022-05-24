A dozen road signs stolen in Ottawa Valley

A dozen signs were stolen last week along a single road in the Ottawa Valley, OPP said Tuesday.

The theft was reported last Monday. Police say the road signs were stolen along Siberia Road in Madawaska Valley Township.

The following signs were stolen:

Bark Lake Dam;

Kubeshiski Road;

Sunny Hill Road;

Babinski Road;

Herron Lane;

Traders Lane;

Lorin Lane;

Yakabuski Road;

Matacheski Road;

Kartuzy Road;

County Road #69; and,

Turtle crossing sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.