OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at places in Ottawa offering Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in and takeout.

Farm Boy Thanksgiving Dinner

Farm Boy is serving up a Thanksgiving dinner just for you.

Choose between turkey and ham, along with sides and pick-up for Thanksgiving dinner.

For more information, visit farmboy.ca

Brookstreet Hotel

The Brookstreet Hotel is offering a "Thanksgiving themed" menu Oct. 8 to 14. It's available for take-out or dine-in.

Call 613-271-1800 for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Brookstreet Hotel is also offering a "Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner to Go."

It's Thanksgiving dinner without the stress! Fully cooked and will be warm upon pick-up, all you have to do is warm it up before serving.

For more information, visit brookstreethotel.com/thanksgiving

1 Elgin (National Arts Centre)

It's the Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway.

Chef Leier and the experienced kitchen staff at the NAC will prepare your Thanksgiving dinner.

Dinner will be available for pick-up on Sunday, Oct. 11.

For more information, visit nac-cna.ca

Grill 41

Grill 41 at the Lord Elgin Hotel is inviting you to join them for Thanksgiving dinner.

A special menu will be offered on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 12.

Visit grill41.ca for details.

Occo Kitchen

Occo Kitchen is serving up Turkey Takeaway 2020.

Order a meal to serve five people or 10 people.

For more information, visit www.occokitchen.com

Chances R

Chances R in Nepean is serving up Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in.

For more information, visit chancesr.ca

Soca Kitchen

Soca Kitchen invites you to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner before Oct. 5.

For more information, visit thesocakitchen.com

Thyme & Again

Thyme & Again is offering a take-home Thanksgiving menu, including full meal packages and dinners for two.

Thanksgiving orders are available for pick-up on Friday, Oct. 9 or Saturday, Oct. 10 at either location.

Visit thymeandagain.ca for details

Meatings Barbecue

Meatings Barbecue is serving up Thanksgiving dinner.

The deadline to place an order is Monday, Oct. 5.

For more information, visit meatings.ca

Supper Works

Supper Works is offering a Thanksgiving dinner package that serves six to eight people.

The cost is $169.

For more information, visit www.supperworks.com

(If you know a restaurant or establishment offering Thanksgiving dinner, please let us know at ottawanews@bellmedia.ca)