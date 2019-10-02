

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OC Transpo is beefing up the way it communicates with passengers when there are delays on buses or the new Confederation Line LRT.

In an email to members of the Transit Commission and City Council Wednesday afternoon, transit manager John Manconi spelled out how and when the transit service alerts customers to problems in the system.

There are different levels of delays and responses, from a short delay requiring notification of a few trains or stations, all the way to much longer delays and the deployment of replacement buses along the Confederation line.

The memo was likely sparked by a September 26th delay, that Manconi says resulted in a 'gap in communication'.

That day the citzen member of the Transit Commission, Sarah Gilbert, tweeted about her frustation at the lack of communication.

This tweet was issued more than an HOUR after the problem was known. This is an unacceptable lack of communication on @OC_Transpo’s part. https://t.co/p2U2ugWq5h — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) September 26, 2019

'For a delay that occured on September 26th, these processes were not followed fully", Manconi wrote.

For future delays, Manconi says OC Transpo will be targetting text alerts, emails and their website with specific information about the delay, and what customers need to know before they enter a station to start their commutes.

Manconi is also promising more 'location specific' information to help customers through delays.

The chair of the Transit Commission, Councillor Allan Hubley says there will be even more robust communication with the public, after the city budget passes.