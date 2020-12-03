OTTAWA -- The 2026 Wheelchair Basketball World Championships will take the court in Ottawa in 2026.

On the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Wheelchair Basketball Canada announced twenty-eight men's and women's teams will compete for the world championship crowns in Ottawa.

The event is scheduled to be held at TD Place Arena and the Aberdeen Pavilion, with additional venues at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa. The 94 games will be played between Aug. 26 and Sept. 5, 2026.

Wheelchair Basketball Canada says Ottawa 2026 will be the largest team sport event for high-performance athletes with a disability in the world.

"The elite wheelchair basketball competition will be a spectacle of eye-opening athleticism, tenacity and perseverance starring the top athletes in the game," said Wheelchair Basketball Canada in a statement.

Sixteen men's teams and 12 women's teams will compete in the championships.

Senator Chantal Petitclerc will serve as the honorary chair for Ottawa 2026.

"Beyond the field of play, this event is about so much more than sport. In these challenging times, Ottawa 2026 represents a momentous occasion to unite the world, celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, and champion inclusion," said Petitclerc.

"Our vision is to host a transformational event that empowers social change by moving people to feel, think and act differently towards wheelchair basketball and people with disabilities. As we celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we believe Ottawa 2026 will move millions towards a more inclusive world through the incredible power of sport."

The Wheelchair Basketball World Championships take place every four years.