What to do in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 23 – 25

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.

Journey to Middle Earth with the Ottawa Pops Orchestra's "The Music of The Lord of the Rings" at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.

Saturday, Feb. 24. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.31 and are available online.

Disney's Frozen will be playing at the National Arts Centre (NAC) from Feb. 22 to March 3!

This weekend's performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

A teenage Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Maia Mitchell, in a scene from Walt Disney Pictures' 'Frozen'

An exciting event that celebrates the talents and achievements of young Black individuals.

Price is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Registration is required.

Northern Lights Banquet Hall (335 Michael Cowpland Drive)

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The not-for-profit 613flea is a monthly marketplace held in the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

Event runs on Saturday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Shoppers checkout the items at 613flea at Lansdowne Park on Saturday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

The RCMP's world-famous Musical Ride will be holding its annual Open House on Saturday.

Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash or a non-perishable food item to donate to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Saturday, February 24 from 10 am to 3 pm

The Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Boulevard). There is limited free parking on site.

A troop of 24 equines and their RCMP officer partners practice the sunset ceremony performance ahead of the long weekend. May 17, 2023. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa).

The 49th edition of the boat show is back at the EY Centre from Feb. 22-25. Experience the ultimate outdoor showcase, featuring boats, fishing gear, powersports, paddle sports and more.

Event running on Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Cheer on the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, celebrates his goal with Mathieu Joseph during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Ottawa 67s take on the Oshawa Generals on Friday and the London Knights on Saturday at The Arena at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ottawa 67's warm-up at the Arena at TD Place.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

• Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

• Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.

• Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.

• Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.

• Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.

• Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.

• Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.

Veteran skiier Brad O'Neil hits the slopes at Pakenham Ski Resort. Jan. 2 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Over 21 kilometres of classic ski trails in the Greenbelt are mechanically groomed by volunteer groups.

This area encircling Ottawa has over 150 kilometres of cross-country ski trails. You can use the trails for free, and all are suitable for beginner and family outings.

• Pine Grove: Trail 45 (start at P19)

• Mer Bleue: Trail 51 (start at P20)

• Green’s Creek: Trails 61 and 63 (start at P26)

• Shirleys Bay: Ottawa West Winter Trail: 14 km, Corkstown Road Loop - Trail 12.

• Ottawa River Pathway East: 2.1 km (start at P27, formerly P8)

Ski Heritage East offers an additional 19 km of groomed ski trails.

A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

• Canadian Museum of Nature

• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

• Canada Science and Technology Museum

• Canada Aviation and Space Museum

• Canadian War Museum

• Canadian Museum of History

• National Gallery of Canada

• Ottawa Art Gallery

Clouds move in over the Canadian Museum of Nature in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Skating

The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed for ice maintenance. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.

You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

• Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

• Lansdowne Park skating court

• Ben Franklin Place skating rink

• Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.

A mom teachers her daughter to skate at Landsdowne Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)