What to do in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 23 – 25
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.
The music of The Lord of the Rings
Journey to Middle Earth with the Ottawa Pops Orchestra's "The Music of The Lord of the Rings" at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.
Saturday, Feb. 24. 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $17.31 and are available online.
Disney's Frozen
Disney's Frozen will be playing at the National Arts Centre (NAC) from Feb. 22 to March 3!
This weekend's performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online.
A teenage Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Maia Mitchell, in a scene from Walt Disney Pictures' 'Frozen'
Black Youth Action Showcase
An exciting event that celebrates the talents and achievements of young Black individuals.
Price is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Registration is required.
Northern Lights Banquet Hall (335 Michael Cowpland Drive)
3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
613flea
The not-for-profit 613flea is a monthly marketplace held in the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.
Event runs on Saturday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free.
Shoppers checkout the items at 613flea at Lansdowne Park on Saturday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Annual RCMP Musical Ride Open House and Ottawa Food Bank Fundraiser
The RCMP's world-famous Musical Ride will be holding its annual Open House on Saturday.
Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash or a non-perishable food item to donate to the Ottawa Food Bank.
Saturday, February 24 from 10 am to 3 pm
The Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Boulevard). There is limited free parking on site.
A troop of 24 equines and their RCMP officer partners practice the sunset ceremony performance ahead of the long weekend. May 17, 2023. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa).
The Ottawa Boat and Outdoor Show
The 49th edition of the boat show is back at the EY Centre from Feb. 22-25. Experience the ultimate outdoor showcase, featuring boats, fishing gear, powersports, paddle sports and more.
Event running on Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tickets are available online.
Ottawa Senators
Cheer on the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, celebrates his goal with Mathieu Joseph during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Ottawa 67s
The Ottawa 67s take on the Oshawa Generals on Friday and the London Knights on Saturday at The Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Ottawa 67's warm-up at the Arena at TD Place.
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
• Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
• Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
• Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
• Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
• Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
• Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
• Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Veteran skiier Brad O'Neil hits the slopes at Pakenham Ski Resort. Jan. 2 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Groomed Ski Trails
Over 21 kilometres of classic ski trails in the Greenbelt are mechanically groomed by volunteer groups.
This area encircling Ottawa has over 150 kilometres of cross-country ski trails. You can use the trails for free, and all are suitable for beginner and family outings.
• Pine Grove: Trail 45 (start at P19)
• Mer Bleue: Trail 51 (start at P20)
• Green’s Creek: Trails 61 and 63 (start at P26)
• Shirleys Bay: Ottawa West Winter Trail: 14 km, Corkstown Road Loop - Trail 12.
• Ottawa River Pathway East: 2.1 km (start at P27, formerly P8)
Ski Heritage East offers an additional 19 km of groomed ski trails.
A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
• Canada Science and Technology Museum
• Canada Aviation and Space Museum
Clouds move in over the Canadian Museum of Nature in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Skating
The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed for ice maintenance. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.
You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
• Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
• Lansdowne Park skating court
• Ben Franklin Place skating rink
• Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.
A mom teachers her daughter to skate at Landsdowne Park in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What to do in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 23 – 25
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Judge rejects Trump’s request to delay finalizing US$355 million civil fraud order
The judge overseeing the US$355 million civil fraud case has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the judgment for a month.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
-
Trudeau announces funding for affordable housing construction in Cape Breton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Nova Scotia on Thursday to announce $13.3 million in funding to fast-track construction of 367 housing units over the next three years.
Toronto
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Barnes's double-double leads Raptors past Nets; Toronto stays alive in play-in chase
Scottie Barnes had a double-double to power the Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 121-93 on Thursday to snap Toronto's three-game losing skid.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Man, 43, shot and injured in Montreal North
A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Thursday evening in Montreal North.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestors block entrance to McGill Bronfman building
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrances of McGill University's Bronfman building Thursday morning, calling on McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management to divest from interests in Israel.
Northern Ontario
-
Those near Timmins homeless shelter say it’s causing fear, insecurity
As an independent review of the Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins comes to a close, some residents and business owners say not enough attention has been paid to the impacts of some of its clients are having on the surrounding area.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Winnipeg
-
Second pump installed as Winnipeg crews work to stop sewage leak
The city is one step closer to stopping millions of litres of untreated sewage from spilling into the Red River.
-
'It was just a hoax': Senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
Calgary
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
-
RCMP presence on Muskoday First Nation part of 'ongoing investigation'
Highway 3 west of the Muskoday First Nation was closed Thursday evening in connection with an ongoing investigation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Edmonton
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
Vancouver
-
Construction halted at Vancouver site where woman died, as workers say safety concerns went unaddressed
Stop-work orders have been issued for a Vancouver construction site where a worker died Wednesday, according to officials.
-
Flair Airlines apologizes, compensates B.C. passenger after failing to follow new law
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
-
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Regina
-
'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
-
'A huge amount': NDP says Sask. government 'quietly' spending additional $757M
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.