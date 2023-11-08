What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Retail
Most retail businesses in Ottawa must remain closed until 12:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day, in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw. That includes major malls, clothing stores and beer and liquor stores.
Exemptions include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, which are allowed to remain open.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo buses and the O-Train will continue with regular service on Remembrance Day and on Monday.
There will be detours in place for the following bus routes on Saturday.
- Routes 5, 6, 7, 14, 18, 19 in both directions and 16 Tunney’s Pasture will be detoured due to road closures on Rideau and Elgin from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veterans' Week can ride OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo vehicles for free.
Client Service Centres
- Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.
- All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.
Garbage, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling or garbage collection.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday. Regular hours resume on Monday.
- All municipal child care centres are closed on Monday.
- Indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open.
- All City-operated museums will be closed on Monday.
- Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be open regular hours.
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and Dental Clinics will be closed.
Employment and social services
The city of Ottawa says all four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.
- 370 Catherine Street
- 2339 Ogilvie Road
- 100 Constellation Drive
- 2020 Walkley Road
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum Admission is free on Remembrance Day (a timed ticket is required)
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Remembrance Day (a timed ticket is required)
- National Gallery of Canada The National Gallery will open at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free on Remembrance Day
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
Analysis Israel targets Hamas tunnels in new phase of Gaza war
Israel's military is starting the next phase of its war against Hamas, targeting the Islamist group's labyrinth of tunnels and command structures in northern Gaza in an operation that may take months to complete, security sources said.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Ivanka Trump is set to testify in the civil fraud trial that's probing into the family business
Now it's Ivanka Trump's turn to face questioning in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into the family business. Ex-President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who has been in his inner circle in both business and politics, is due on the stand Wednesday, after trying unsuccessfully to block her testimony.
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
-
N.S. Aerospace workers issue strike notice: Unifor
IMP Aerospace workers in Nova Scotia have issued a notice that they plan to go on strike Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Judge expected to give final instructions to jury in Peter Nygard's sex assault trial
The judge presiding over Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Greater Toronto Area
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of snow and ice pellets beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
-
Quebec to double university tuition in 2024 but Bishop's has already accepted students under current rates
There is more uncertainty surrounding Quebec's recent decision to double tuition for out-of-province university students in 2024 since Bishop's University has already admitted students next fall.
-
Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic "stagnation."
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
-
Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
London
-
Council upends waitlist policy that prioritized high acuity homeless and out-of-towners for RGI housing
A waitlist policy that prioritized homeless and high-needs individuals for deeply discounted public housing may have done more harm than good.
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
WATCH
WATCH London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crash
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Inquest into deaths of men who interacted with Manitoba police begins
An inquest into the deaths of five men, who had interactions with police, is underway at the Winnipeg law courts.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron Road
A collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
'He's just heartbroken': Calgary man looking for answers after disability scooter stolen
A Calgary man who lives with cerebral palsy is heartbroken after his disability scooter was stolen from the parkade of his low-income housing complex over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
Saskatoon 'mutually parts ways' with transit director
After about four months on the job, the city of Saskatoon has “mutually parted ways” with its director of transit.
-
Saskatoon contractor takes Ace Burger to court over unpaid bill
The owners of a popular Saskatoon burger joint were in court last month after the contractor they hired to build the restaurant says they stiffed him on the bill.
Edmonton
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup
A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Vancouver
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
MLA gives emotional appeal for B.C. teen to stay with family as foster father battles cancer
Fighting back tears Tuesday, BC United MLA Mike de Jong made an emotional plea in the B.C. legislature on behalf of a 14-year-old girl in foster care.
-
'I was freaking out': Bear breaks into Metro Vancouver minivan
A minivan was gnawed, scratched and ripped-apart so badly by a bear, a B.C. mother can't get to the driver's seat to see if it the vehicle will still run.
Regina
-
'Isn't a blip': Sask. NDP says no ambulance was available 1,132 times since February
There were 1,132 times since February where there was not an ambulance available in Saskatchewan, according to data obtained by the provincial NDP.
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
'Lot of good spin-offs': FCL, AGT Foods pitch proposed Regina projects with open house
Both Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) and AGT Foods hosted an open house in Regina – providing the public a venue to learn more about their proposed canola crushing and renewable diesel projects.