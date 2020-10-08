Advertisement
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving weekend
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 4:00AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Thanksgiving long weekend means a number of closures and service reductions across Ottawa.
CTV News Ottawa looks at what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
COVID-19 testing
- The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
- CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
- The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
- The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron Road will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
- The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
City of Ottawa Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters that require the city's immediate attention
- Ottawa Public Library branches are closed
- All City of Ottawa child-care centres are closed on Monday
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Thanksgiving Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
- Multi-residential recycling, green bin and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week
- The Trail Road waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ottawa public transit
- OC Transpo and O-Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday
- O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- O-Train Line 2 replacement bus service will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Visit octranspo.com for details
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule
Grocery stores/LCBO
- Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre is open Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws Rideau Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The LCBO is closed on Thanksgiving Monday
Check with your local pharmacy for hours of operation
Malls/Shopping
- Rideau Centre: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday
- Place d'Orleans: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday
- St. Laurent Centre: Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday
- Tanger Outlets: Open Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday
Businesses in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Thanksgiving Monday.
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.
- The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday. Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Canadian Museum of History is closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Canadian War Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday