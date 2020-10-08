OTTAWA -- The Thanksgiving long weekend means a number of closures and service reductions across Ottawa.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

COVID-19 testing

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron Road will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

City of Ottawa Services

Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters that require the city's immediate attention

Ottawa Public Library branches are closed

All City of Ottawa child-care centres are closed on Monday

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Thanksgiving Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day

Multi-residential recycling, green bin and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week

The Trail Road waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa public transit

OC Transpo and O-Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday

O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

O-Train Line 2 replacement bus service will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Visit octranspo.com for details

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule

Grocery stores/LCBO

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre is open Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws Rideau Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LCBO is closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Check with your local pharmacy for hours of operation

Malls/Shopping

Rideau Centre: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bayshore Shopping Centre: Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday

Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday Carlingwood Shopping Centre : Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday

: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday Place d'Orleans : Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday

: Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday St. Laurent Centre: Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday

Open Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday Tanger Outlets: Open Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday

Businesses in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Thanksgiving Monday.

