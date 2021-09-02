OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic - Brewer Park Arena

Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults - Brewer Park Arena

Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre - Ottawa Baseball Stadium (300 Coventry Road)

Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Clinic – Moodie (595 Moodie Drive)

Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel (1585 Tenth Line Road)

Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) - 15 Campus Drive

Closed Saturday

Open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre

Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre

Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday

Somerset West Community Health Centre

Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

OC Transpo

O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday

O-Train Line 2 bus service will be running on a Sunday schedule

OC Transpo buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Labour Day

For more information, visit octranspo.com

Client Service Centres

Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters on Monday

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed

Green Bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.

Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Collection of recycling and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreational services

Some indoor and outdoor pools will be open for public swimming, with modified schedules

Some weight and cardio rooms will be open with modified schedules

Most registered programs will be cancelled

Splash pads will be open this weekend

Beaches and wading pools are closed for the summer

Other city of Ottawa services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Labour Day

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

The Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics and Sexual Health Clinics will be closed

SHOPPING

Grocery stores

Farm Boy at Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day

Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne will be open on Monday

All other grocery stores will be closed on Labour Day.

Malls

Rideau Centre will be open Labour Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open fro 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed on Labour Day Monday

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday

Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday

St. Laurent Centre will be closed

Businesses in the ByWard Market, at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are permitted to open on Labour Day.

All malls in Ottawa will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

LCBO and Beer Stores

All LCBO outlets are closed on Labour Day.

The following Beer Store outlets are open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St .W

3500 Fallowfield Rd. (Nepean)

499 Terry Fox Dr. (Kanata)

2276 Tenth Line Rd. (Orleans)

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.