What's open and closed in Ottawa during Family Day weekend
Published Thursday, February 17, 2022 4:00AM EST
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open, what's closed and schedule changes in Ottawa for Family Day weekend.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
OC Transpo/Para Transpo
- OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule on Family Day
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Monday
- For more information, visit octranspo.com and sto.ca for details
On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Family Day. Pick-up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Client Service Centres
- The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
- The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Family Day.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
City Services
- All municipal childcare centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed
- The Baby Help Line will be closed
MUSEUMS
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canadian Museum of Nature is temporarily closed until further notice
- The Canadian War Museum is temporarily closed until further notice
- The Canadian Museum of History is closed until further notice
- The National Gallery of Canada is closed until further notice
SHOPPING MALLS
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
- Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Rideau Centre remains closed until further notice
- St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
- Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day
GROCERY STORES
- The Loblaws store on Isabella Street is open Family Day Monday
- The Loblaws store on Rideau Street is open Family Day Monday
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open on Monday