CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open, what's closed and schedule changes in Ottawa for Family Day weekend.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

OC Transpo/Para Transpo

OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule on Family Day

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Monday

For more information, visit octranspo.com and sto.ca for details

On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Family Day. Pick-up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Client Service Centres

The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Family Day.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

City Services

All municipal childcare centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed

The Baby Help Line will be closed

MUSEUMS

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Canadian Museum of Nature is temporarily closed until further notice

The Canadian War Museum is temporarily closed until further notice

The Canadian Museum of History is closed until further notice

The National Gallery of Canada is closed until further notice

SHOPPING MALLS

Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day

Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday

Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day

Rideau Centre remains closed until further notice

St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day

Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day

GROCERY STORES