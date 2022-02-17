CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open, what's closed and schedule changes in Ottawa for Family Day weekend.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

OC Transpo/Para Transpo

  • OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule on Family Day
  • Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Monday
  • For more information, visit octranspo.com and sto.ca for details

On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11 on a single DayPass.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Family Day. Pick-up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.
  • Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
  • The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Client Service Centres

  • The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
  • The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Family Day.
  • The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

City Services

  • All municipal childcare centres will be closed
  • All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
  • The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
  • Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics will be closed
  • The Baby Help Line will be closed

MUSEUMS

  • The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
  • The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
  • The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
  • The Canadian Museum of Nature is temporarily closed until further notice
  • The Canadian War Museum is temporarily closed until further notice
  • The Canadian Museum of History is closed until further notice
  • The National Gallery of Canada is closed until further notice

SHOPPING MALLS

  • Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
  • Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
  • Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday
  • Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
  • Rideau Centre remains closed until further notice
  • St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day
  • Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day

GROCERY STORES

  • The Loblaws store on Isabella Street is open Family Day Monday
  • The Loblaws store on Rideau Street is open Family Day Monday
  • Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open on Monday