What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 1-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Labour Day long weekend.
For a list of closures and schedule changes this weekend, click here.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Balloons will brighten the sky over Gatineau this weekend during the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.
The festival runs all weekend, featuring hot air balloon launches, concerts, amusement rides, fireworks and more at Parc de la Baie.
Hot air balloon flights are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
For more information, visit montgolfieresgatineau.com.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC on Saturday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.
The Perth Fair
The Perth Fair celebrates its 176th anniversary this weekend in Perth.
Checkout the midway, agriculture shows and more until Labour Day. The musical lineup includes Doubleback on Friday, the Timber Line on Saturday and the Derringers on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.perthfair.com.
Shawville Fair
The Ottawa Valley's Most Family Friendly Fair is this weekend in Shawville.
The Shawville Fair includes a midway, petting farm and pony rides, dairy and beef barns, home craft and horticulture displays and more.
Musical acts include Big Sugar, Washboard Union and the Reklaws.
For more information, visit www.shawvillefair.ca.
Stormont County Fair
The Stormont County Fair is this weekend in Newington.
The fair includes a midway, demolition derby, agricultural exhibit, petting zoo and more.
For more information, visit https://stormontcountyfair.weebly.com/.
NF
Michigan rapper and producer NF brings his HOPE Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
The tour features special guest Cordae.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/nf/.
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins bring the World is a Vampire Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Sunday night.
The Smashing Pumpkins are joined by special guests Interpol and Rival Sons.
For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/the-smashing-pumpkins/.
Open Doors Rideau Hall
Discover the State rooms and tour the greenhouses and gardens this weekend at Rideau Hall.
Open Doors Rideau Hall allows you to tour the grounds at your own pace.
Open Doors Rideau Hall runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Horse Lovers' Weekend
Horse lovers have reason to celebrate at Upper Canada Village this weekend.
Horse Lovers' Weekend includes riding, driving and working with horses.
"The event celebrates a special relationship with the noble Canadian horse, first introduced to Canada in the 1600s."
For more information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/horse-lovers-weekend/.
Learn to Paddle
Learn to paddle this weekend at Hartwells Lock in Ottawa.
Parks Canada hosts a free learn-to-paddle program, including a 90-minute lesson.
For more information, visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/on/rideau/activ/pagaie-paddling/initiation-learn.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs until Monday, with the show beginning at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Swimming
There are several places open for a swim this weekend.
In Gatineau Park, lifeguards are on duty daily at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake and O'Brien's Beach. Lifeguards are also on duty at Lac Leamy Beach.
You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
613flea
Checkout 140 vendors on Saturday at 613flea at Lansdowne.
The ever-changing marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- Canadian War Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday.
- Canadian Museum of History will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- The Diefenbunker will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday.
- The Bytown Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts Trent on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's rugby team hosts Laval on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts the University of Toronto on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts the University of Toronto on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
The Queen's University women's soccer team hosts Ontario Tech on Sunday at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Queen's University men's soccer team hosts Ontario Tech on Sunday at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 6:15 p.m.
