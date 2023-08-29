Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa this Labour Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 4.

SHOPPING

Businesses in the ByWard Market, at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are permitted to open on Labour Day.

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day. Some store hours may vary.

GROCERIES

The Farm Boy at the Rideau Centre will be open on Labour Day.

The Loblaws stores at 363 Rideau St. and 64 Isabella St. will be open on Labour Day.

The Metro Glebe grocery store at 754 Bank St. will be open on Labour Day.

Several Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall pharmacies will be open. Check ahead with individual stores for hours.

ALCOHOL

LCBOs will be closed.

The following Beer Store outlets are open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Road

515 Somerset St. West.

MUSEUMS

The Canadian Museum of Nature is open on Labour Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open on Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open on Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open on Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum is closed on Labour Day.

The Canadian History Museum is closed on Labour Day.

The National Gallery of Canada is open on Labour Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Diefenbunker is closed on Labour Day.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labour Day. O-Train Line 1 service will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Line 2 bus service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Shuttle Express service and Shopper Route 301 will not operate.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate throughout the weekend and on Monday, Sept. 4, with service to:

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25.

Petrie Island on Route 139.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.

Para Transpo service will be available over the long weekend. However, regular scheduled Monday trips will automatically be cancelled for Monday, Sept. 4. Customers can book trips for Labour Day between Monday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Sept. 4 by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000. On Monday, Sept. 4:

The Para Transpo reservations phone line and the trip information and cancellation phone line will be open during regular business hours.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open. OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open regular business hours (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) during the weekend, including the holiday Monday.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open with adjusted hours on Monday, Sept. 4 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and regular business hours throughout the rest of the weekend.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday.

On Labour Day, and every Saturday, Sunday and statutory holiday, two customers aged 13 or older can ride all day for $11.25 with the 2-for-1 DayPass. Kids 12 and under ride for free every day.

CITY OF OTTAWA

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), in Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), in Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Sept. 4. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Recreation and cultural services

Many indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.

Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. We recommend you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives, and museums will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Lifeguard supervision is no longer provided at City of Ottawa beaches. Washrooms at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island remain open. Splash pads will also be open.

Ottawa Public Health

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, September 4. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.